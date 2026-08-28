Sik-K, on probation for drug charges, and Uwa show off their close-knit love life in underwear-clad photos

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung reporter] Rapper Sik-K and Japanese dancer Uwa showed their unchanged affection through an even bolder social media display of their relationship.

On the 27th, Uwa posted several photos taken with Sik-K on her personal account, along with the caption, "photo dump with my SIK." The affectionate phrase, which can be read as a collection of photos with "my Sik-K," hinted at the sweet atmosphere between the two.

The released photos showed the two leaning closely into each other without caring about the people around them. At a party bathed in green lighting, Uwa wrapped her arms around Sik-K's neck and kissed his cheek. Sik-K, wearing a black beanie and glasses, looked at the camera, while Uwa closed her eyes and kissed him back, showing her affection.

In another photo, Sik-K, wearing a sleeveless top, pulled Uwa into his arms and kissed her on the face. With a pink heart effect floating above their heads, Uwa laughed while covering her face with her hand, as if embarrassed. They also shared stylish couple photos with inverted colors, completing the pair's carefree mood.

Uwa has consistently shown her affection in public by liking Sik-K's social media posts and leaving comments. Last year, she appeared in the music video for Sik-K's song "she's so outta control," and the two were later spotted together repeatedly, fueling dating rumors. This time, Uwa directly called Sik-K "my SIK" and shared intimate photos, making it clear that they are not hiding their relationship.

Born in 1994, Sik-K rose to fame through Mnet's "Show Me the Money 4," which aired in 2015. After being indicted for violating the Narcotics Control Act, he was also sentenced in April on appeal to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Born in 2004 and 10 years younger than Sik-K, Uwa is a dancer from Japan. She appeared on Mnet's "World of Street Woman Fighter" as a member of OSAKA Ojo Gang, making herself known to Korean viewers as well.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.