Lee Ji-hye Falls Victim to Another AI Fake Ad: "It Doesn't Seem to Be a Domestic Company, and I'm Looking Into Legal Action"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and broadcaster Lee Ji-hye has warned the public about a fake advertisement circulating again, this time using AI to composite her face. It comes just a little over a week after her face, and even a photo of her 8-year-old daughter Taeri, were illegally used in an ad.

On the 28th, Lee Ji-hye posted the problematic ad video on her social media account and said, "I mentioned this last time too, but it doesn't seem to be a domestic company, and I'm looking into ways to impose legal sanctions."

The released video shows Lee Ji-hye appearing to promote a product by eating the food herself. At first glance, it looks like an advertisement she filmed personally, but according to Lee Ji-hye, it is a fake video created with AI technology.

Lee Ji-hye emphasized, "They made it with AI and are selling it with a link as if I were endorsing it myself," adding, "I hope no one is harmed by this." She also explained, "I'm posting this on my feed because I'm receiving a huge number of reports through DM."

Comments on the post Lee Ji-hye shared included reactions such as, "The voice alone already isn't hers," "It's completely AI, this is ridiculous," and "It's really convincing," showing surprise at how sophisticated the manipulated video was.

This is not the first time Lee Ji-hye has been victimized by ad theft. In June, when fake ads using her face and videos spread online, she directly warned, "That is not an ad I filmed. You must never go to that link and buy anything." At the time, videos were circulated that made it look as if Lee Ji-hye was personally promoting underwear and food products, and some of the ads were reportedly linked to overseas websites.

The videos were so well made that singer Shinji even said she had ordered a product, thinking it was a real advertisement Lee Ji-hye had appeared in, adding to the shock.

Then, on the 20th, a childhood photo of her eldest daughter Taeri, who is 8 years old, was also used without permission in a product advertisement. The ad included Taeri's photo along with sales copy highlighting the product price and disposal timing.

At the time, Lee Ji-hye said, "I'm getting a lot of reports. You must not use it without permission," demanding that the post be deleted. She then warned, "I will take legal action soon."

As the damage has repeated over the past two months, first through AI fake ads using her own face and then through the unauthorized use of her young daughter's photo, Lee Ji-hye said this time that the culprit may be an overseas company and that she is looking for legal ways to respond, drawing attention to what action she may take next.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017 and has two daughters, Taeri and Ellie. She is currently active through her YouTube channel, "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister," and various broadcast appearances.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.