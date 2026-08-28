Is That Ralral? On Day 20 of Sobriety, Her Face Looks Completely Different... "My Eyes Are So White"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] YouTuber Ralral shared an update on day 20 of sobriety, revealing how much she has changed since giving up alcohol.

On the 27th, Ralral posted on her social media, saying, "Day 20 of sobriety," and showed the changes she has noticed since quitting drinking.

She wrote, "Change No. 1: My eyes are so white now that I check them in the mirror every time I look."

In the photo she shared, her eyes looked clearer and brighter than before. Her vivid gaze drew attention, and interest grew in her latest sobriety update.

Her decision to stop drinking also came amid recent conflict with her mother.

Ralral had previously shared an episode in which she argued with her mother while caring for her child. She said, "My mom got angry while watching my daughter and went home," adding, "I drank and didn't come home, so she cursed at me and left."

After those remarks became known, some speculated that Ralral and her mother may have cut ties.

Ralral later stepped in to clarify the situation. She said, "Why would I cut ties with my mom? I'm staying sober after begging and pleading," making it clear that she had not severed her relationship with her mother.

Ralral has now directly shared the changes brought on by 20 days without alcohol. Fans continue to follow her update as she changes her habits amid parenting and family conflict.

Meanwhile, Ralral announced in 2024 that she had married a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior and was also expecting a baby. In July of that same year, she gave birth to a daughter and became a mother.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.