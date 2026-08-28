"Not leaving, but taking a temporary break"... Min Kyung-hoon corrects false report of farewell to 'Knowing Bros' after 11 years

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Min Kyung-hoon is temporarily leaving the JTBC variety show 'Knowing Bros,' which he has been a part of for 11 years.

Although news of his departure was reported earlier, his agency and JTBC released an official statement clarifying that it is "a break, not a departure," and that he plans to return in the future. On the 28th, Min Kyung-hoon's agency, Long Play Music, conveyed its position through official channels, stating, "We would like to provide an announcement regarding the broadcast activities of our artist, Buzz's Min Kyung-hoon. " The agency stated, "Min Kyung-hoon has decided to take a brief break to recharge on JTBC's 'Knowing Bros,' a show he has been a part of for a long time.

" They continued, "Having run non-stop for a long period, he plans to return after catching his breath and replenishing his energy," making it clear that this decision is for rest rather than a complete farewell to the program. They added, "After a sufficient rest, he will greet you again with an even brighter and better appearance," and conveyed, "We sincerely thank the viewers and fans who have always cherished Min Kyung-hoon and sent him warm support.

" Earlier that morning, reports emerged that Min Kyung-hoon had decided to step down from 'Knowing Bros' after discussions with the production team and had already completed his final recording. The report stated that Min Kyung-hoon had expressed his intention to step down to recharge, and that the production team respected his decision.

However, JTBC and his agency subsequently released official statements correcting the status, clarifying that it was a "break" rather than a "departure. " JTBC explained, "Mr.

Min Kyung-hoon is not leaving 'Knowing Bros,' but is taking a temporary break. " His return date has not yet been determined.

Min Kyung-hoon is an original member who has been with 'Knowing Bros' since its first broadcast in December 2015. Working alongside Kang Ho-dong, Lee Soo-geun, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Young-chul, he has played a pivotal role in the program with his unique quirky character and unpredictable wit.

'Knowing Bros' also holds special significance for Min Kyung-hoon. He married PD Shin Ki-eun, who is four years his senior and whom he met through the program, in November 2024.

He has shown special affection for the program, to the extent that he personally announced his marriage news through 'Knowing Bros'. Min Kyung-hoon's final broadcast before his hiatus will air on the upcoming 29th.

On this broadcast, Min Kyung-hoon is scheduled to personally share details regarding his upcoming break. olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.