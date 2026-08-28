BIBI Explodes at Lee Seo-jin After He Snatches Her Snack: "Why Are You Telling Me What to Do?"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Singer BIBI and Lee Seo-jin hit a rough patch from their very first meeting.

On the SBS Friday variety show "My Genie Secretary," which premieres on the 28th, the bickering chemistry between Lee Seo-jin and his "my star" BIBI will be revealed.

BIBI, who took the stage at Korea's signature summer festival WATERBOMB, appears as the "my star," and "My Genie Secretary" runs into trouble from the moment of their first meeting. Tension rises as Lee Seo-jin says he is not very familiar with BIBI's hit song "Bam Yang Gang," highlighting a sharp generational gap. BIBI reportedly could not hide her embarrassment.

Another round of bickering unfolds in the waiting room. BIBI, who had carefully managed her body for two to three months ahead of WATERBOMB, spots a snack and goes for it, only for Lee Seo-jin to stop her cold. BIBI then fires back, "Why are you telling me what to do?" with her fearless wit, reportedly leaving Lee Seo-jin flustered.

Their chaotic chemistry does not end there. The two later get into a "word debate," refusing to back down over the origin of a certain term and continuing their tense standoff. In the end, Lee Seo-jin and BIBI even bring in broadcasters Kim Gu-ra and Jee Seok-jin to verify the facts.

The outcome of their fiery argument and intense back-and-forth can be seen on "My Genie Secretary," which premieres today (the 28th) at 11:10 p.m. on SBS.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.