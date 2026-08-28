KBS 18th-Generation Comedians Reveal Fellow Comedian at the Center of 'Toxic Military-Style Discipline' Controversy: "He Hid Behind Senior Comedians When It Was His Own Meeting"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Comedians from the 18th class at Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) have spoken out against a fellow comedian who had been at the center of a 'toxic military-style discipline' controversy.

A video titled "A fellow comedian from the toxic discipline controversy hid behind senior comedians when it was our meeting" was recently uploaded to the YouTube channel '1010 Works.'

Oh Ji-heon, Kim Jin-cheol, Chae Kyung-sun, and Kim Billy, whose real name is Kim Byeong-heon, looked back on their harsh rookie days. Chae said, "We used to hold meetings on the rooftop of the research building every day, and the seniors would come up and smoke. Then he would just clock in and take a taxi straight from there." Kim Billy said the beatings were so severe that he eventually moved to People Searching for Laughter. Oh recalled, "I got hit a lot on the rooftop," while Kim Billy added, "If we didn't do things quickly enough, we would inevitably end up on the rooftop." Oh said, "Because we didn't know how to navigate social life, the guys didn't know anything. None of them had any sense of reading the room." Kim Billy then mentioned a fellow classmate, identified as A, saying, "There was one person who was very quick at reading the room."

A has long been suspected online of being a KBS comedian known for toxic discipline. Chae said, "He didn't come to work even once for a whole year," and added, "What's funny is that when the seniors came and said, 'You have a meeting next week,' he would spread the word like a pigeon, saying, 'They said there's a meeting today,' but then he himself would not show up."

She continued, "The most absurd part was when people later said, 'A made the others do it by calling a meeting.' When on earth did that happen? I never saw it. Even when he was called to meetings, he never came and didn't even show up for work. When we called him, he would say, 'Wait a moment,' and hand the phone over, and then the senior would say, 'Why are you calling me when A is with me?' and curse at us. Whenever we called, he always said, 'I'm with XXX (a senior).'" Oh Ji-heon then said bitterly, "We were driving around in cars, getting called to meetings and getting hit."

Comedian Jung Cheol-gyu, who recently gained popularity through his Blanca character, sparked controversy after revealing that he had been repeatedly assaulted in the past by senior comedians at the same agency. After Ryu Dam, Kim Jin-cheol, and Noh Woo-jin were speculated to be the perpetrators, Jung clarified, "The three of them are not."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.