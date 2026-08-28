"They Had a Sham Marriage" Persistent Harassment Leads to a 5 Million Won Fine for Defaming Loco

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] A person identified as A, who continued making false claims about singer Loco (real name Kwon Hyuk-woo, 36) and his wife’s marriage, has been fined for defamation.

According to a Dispatch report on the 28th, the Daegu District Court’s Western Branch, presided over by Judge Seo Young-ae, issued a summary order on the 19th imposing a fine of 5 million won on A.

A is accused of posting false information about Loco and his wife five times over the course of one month last October on a message board in an app. The person reportedly called Loco "someone who shamelessly lies" and repeatedly posted claims suggesting that the couple were not actually married and had entered into a sham marriage.

The court found that the posts were not merely expressions of opinion, but false statements intended to defame Loco and his wife.

The court ruled that A had posted false information five times "for the purpose of defaming Loco and his wife, who are legally married and registered their marriage in September 2022 with a genuine intent to marry."

A was therefore fined 5 million won on charges of defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

If the fine is not paid, it will be converted at a rate of 100,000 won per day, and A will be detained in a labor facility for that period. The court also issued an order allowing the fine to be paid in advance.

Loco announced his marriage in September 2022. His wife is a non-celebrity with no ties to the entertainment industry, and she is known to have been friends with Loco for a long time.

Their relationship was also reflected in Loco’s music. In songs such as "Love" and "Only Now," he expressed his affection for his wife by mentioning her nickname, "soy latte."

In this ruling, the court made clear that Loco and his wife are legally married and registered their marriage based on a genuine intent to marry.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.