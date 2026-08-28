Jang Mi-ran’s Mother: "Found Sitting? That Makes No Sense"... A Tragedy Traced Over 104 Days

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] A place so deserted that even local residents avoid it, palm tree branches that crumble at the slightest touch, and a body found in an unnaturally seated position. On the 24th, the final scene of Jang Mi-ran, who was found under a palm tree at the entrance to the village three months after going missing, was full of questions. Even more puzzling was the location: it was only a five-minute walk from the lodging where Mi-ran had usually stayed. Why did it take as long as 104 days to find her in a place so close by?

"Found in a sitting position? That makes no sense."

"It looks like she was clearly somewhere else and then placed there."

- Jang Mi-ran’s mother

Last May, Mi-ran’s boyfriend, Min-gi, who had been living in Jeju Province with her for 10 years, filed a missing-person report with the police soon after she disappeared. But the family’s anxiety was short-lived. Just over two hours after the report was filed, they received an unexpected account from the officer in charge. The Senior Policeman handling the case said he had spoken directly with Mi-ran and relayed that she was safe and should not be searched for. The family believed him and waited for two months, but the truth that emerged later was shocking. There was no record anywhere showing that the Senior Policeman had ever spoken with Mi-ran. Then on what basis did he close the missing-person case on the day it was reported, claiming he had contacted her?

"When I saw him as a student, he was really kind and studied well."

"Everyone is truly puzzled why a guy with a wife and children would do something like that."

- Middle school classmate of the Senior Policeman

Mi-ran was not the only missing-person case that the Senior Policeman falsely closed. Soon after her case became public, another missing man in his 60s, whose report had been filed again, was found as skeletal remains. That case, too, had been falsely closed by the same officer. Suspicion is mounting around one police officer as new allegations continue to surface. The Senior Policeman had dreamed of becoming a police officer since his school days, so why did he rush to close the cases, even lying that he had confirmed the missing person’s safety? And what happened to Mi-ran during the 104 days that vanished because of the police’s lie?

Mi-ran’s parents and older brother, who had never appeared before the media, opened up to Y-Story about the grief of losing their daughter and younger sister. SBS's Y-Story will air on Friday the 28th at 8:50 p.m., featuring a report that retraces Mi-ran’s final movements through her family’s memories and testimony, and follows the lingering questions left behind after the Senior Policeman’s false closure.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.