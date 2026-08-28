Kim Jang-hoon Says He Was Consumed by Gambling for 5 Years: "I Was Nearly Expelled From School and My Life Could Have Ended; I Even Survived a Brush With Death"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Kim Jang-hoon reflected on his past struggle with gambling and stressed how dangerous it can be.

On the 27th, a video titled "I’m Telling the Story of How I Got Expelled From School Because of Gambling" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Gonariza.'

Kim Jang-hoon visited a high school in South Chungcheong Province and said, "Kangwon Land is running a youth gambling prevention campaign, and they asked me to introduce it. Youth gambling is a huge problem. I came here to give a lecture, and the reason they wanted me in particular is that I was expelled from high school because the root cause was gambling. Kangwon Land said I was really the right person for the job. I eventually failed to complete my studies because of gambling, but I overcame it and became successful, so I came."

Speaking to the students, Kim Jang-hoon said, "Gambling can suddenly become your problem, and the moment it does, it turns into hell. It is not a friend; it is a devil. The reason people end up gambling so much is 99% because of friends." He added, "In real life, tens of thousands of won feels like real money and seems too precious to spend, but inside a phone, 100,000 or 150,000 won starts to feel numb. It may not even feel like gambling, but like a game."

Kim Jang-hoon recalled, "I was at home when two people came to see me. They taught me how to play, like hwatu. I had plenty of allowance, so they came to win it from me, but they lost everything and left. After that, I won a guitar and even a record player. Then I kept thinking about it at night. I was in my second year of high school, and that was 45 years ago, but the stakes were already over 1 million won. In today’s money, that would have been tens of millions of won." He continued, "It started when I was in first year of middle school, and until I was expelled from high school, whenever we met, they would ask, 'Do you know how to do it?' It drives you crazy. Once you are in that moment, you stop looking back. You may think it has nothing to do with you, but if one person gets hooked the wrong way, you get swept away. At first, you do not know."

Kim Jang-hoon said, "Because I was expelled from school and went through such dangerous days, I feel like my life could have ended back then. I remember meeting an adult at the time. There was something tempting about it, and if I had not had the judgment to get past it, I would not be a singer now. There were so many dangerous moments like that." He added, "That is why I care so much about youth issues, because I went through them myself."

Kim Jang-hoon said, "I never imagined that I would drop out of high school, leave home, and wander around. I thought I would just live happily within my family, but instead I struggled outside, survived a brush with death, and in the end, it was all because of gambling. Still, I got out cheaply. I did not ruin my life." He emphasized, "If anyone is struggling with this, talk to a teacher or call a gambling addiction counseling center."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.