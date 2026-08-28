"I Bought a Building in Cheongdam-dong for 9.5 Billion Won"... TWICE's Nayeon Bought an Aging Property for a Reason

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Nayeon of the group TWICE has been confirmed to have purchased land and a building in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, for 9.5 billion won.

According to a report by ChosunBiz on the 28th and the real estate industry, Nayeon signed a purchase contract on May 3 to buy the land and building in Cheongdam-dong for 9.5 billion won. The ownership transfer registration was completed on the 24th of this month.

A mortgage with a maximum claim amount of 10.2 billion won has been placed on the property.

The building Nayeon bought is an aging structure with three floors, from one basement level to two stories above ground. It was expanded in 2010, and its total floor area is now 218.87 square meters. By floor, the first floor measures 105.38 square meters, the second floor 73.31 square meters, and the basement level 40.18 square meters.

The building's use has recently been changed from a mix of residential and neighborhood facilities to a full neighborhood-facility designation.

The real estate industry believes Nayeon likely bought the property with an eye not on the building's rental income, but on the value of the land in Cheongdam-dong and its future development potential.

Ahn Hyung-jun, senior team leader at Won Building, analyzed, "If the purchase price is converted based on the land area, it comes to about 155 million won per 3.3 square meters," adding, "Because the building is old, it is likely that she bought it for the land value and the possibility of new construction rather than for the existing structure."

The location is also seen as a factor that boosts investment value. The lot sits on a corner where two roads meet, which is considered to make the building more usable.

Ahn said, "Luxury residential complexes, entertainment companies, galleries, and offices related to fashion and luxury brands are clustered nearby," and explained, "Because the lot is on a corner, its usability is relatively high."

As Cheongdam-dong is home to luxury residences as well as entertainment, fashion, luxury, and cultural facilities, attention is also being drawn to its potential for future redevelopment.

In the end, the real estate industry sees Nayeon's purchase as more of an investment based on the value of the land in a prime Cheongdam-dong location and its future development potential than on using the aging building as it stands.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.