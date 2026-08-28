"Jun Hyun-moo Can't Even Remember What Happened 10 Minutes Ago" — He Is Called Out, and Heo Young-ji's Blunt Remark Leaves Him Flustered

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Jun Hyun-moo teases a major crime reveal in the final episode of The Psychopath I Met, while Heo Young-ji directly takes aim at his memory, turning the set into a scene of laughter.

In episode 8, the final installment of season 1 of MBN and SBS Plus's The Psychopath I Met, which airs on Sunday the 30th, the show explores shocking psychopath crimes and the psychology behind them, going beyond the criminals featured so far, under the program's own title, The Psychopath I Met.

Police researcher Ko Jun-chae, one of the first specially recruited profilers at the National Police Agency and someone who has personally analyzed numerous psychopaths, appears on the show to share his real interview experience and insights into criminal psychology.

Ahead of the final episode, Jun Hyun-moo says from the start, "Last week's episode 7 was really just a teaser," hinting at a landmark installment. He adds, "Today, the most vicious guys are coming out. You'll get to experience the best and worst of the 'psychopaths of psychopaths,'" and tells the cast to brace themselves.

During the actual recording, expletives filled with the cast's anger, such as "pathetic bastard," "crazy bastard," and "freaking bastard," keep erupting nonstop, suggesting just how intense the case is.

In particular, the episode reveals a shocking diary kept by a criminal who wrote that his future dream was to become a "murderer" from the age of 7, leaving everyone stunned.

As records showing his fixation on murder from childhood through adulthood are revealed one by one, the cast falls into panic.

The show also presents the true story of a criminal who committed three serial murders in just 46 days, killing someone roughly once every 20 days on average. As his unexpected double life and chilling behavior after the crimes come to light, curiosity grows over why he was able to continue the killings over such a short period.

Heo Young-ji delivers a sharp jab at Jun Hyun-moo, adding a bit of comic relief. While talking, she transforms into a blunt-talking "truth fairy" and says, "He can't even remember what happened 10 minutes ago," taking direct aim at his memory. Attention now turns to how Jun Hyun-moo will react to the unexpected attack.

Nucksal also surprises everyone by suddenly chiming in with "Marriage sounds great" while watching a couple's proposal scene. His overly quick, almost automatic response leaves the cast suspicious, and he later offers a belated explanation, drawing laughter from the set.

Meanwhile, episode 8 of MBN and SBS Plus's The Psychopath I Met airs on Sunday at 10:20 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.