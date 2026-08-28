"75-Year-Old Divorcee" Ko Du-shim Reveals Her Willingness to Remarry 28 Years After Divorce... "I Have No Intention of Living Alone"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Ko Du-shim drew attention after openly sharing her thoughts on remarriage, following her blunt marriage advice to Im Won-hee and Kim Kwang-kyu.

On the 30th episode of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "My Little Old Boy," Ko Du-shim, a beloved veteran actress, is set to show a different side of herself as she meets her "pitiful juniors," Im Won-hee and Kim Kwang-kyu, and delivers unfiltered advice.

In a recent recording, Im Won-hee and Kim Kwang-kyu, two of the entertainment industry's most well-known single men, with a combined age of 117, were seen meeting each other.

The two men, often described as the twin pillars of loneliness, have long drawn sympathy for their somewhat forlorn image. At Kim Kwang-kyu's suggestion, the two, now in their fourth year as Pilates enthusiasts, worked out together and sparked unexpected laughter as they sized each other up in a subtle battle of pride. They even recreated a famous scene from the movie "Spider-Man," showing off their unusual chemistry.

Later, Ko Du-shim appeared in person at Im Won-hee's home. She has often said that Im Won-hee and Kim Kwang-kyu are the juniors she would like to treat to a meal, and she explained that she understands what it is like to live alone, adding, "I really wanted to meet them together at least once."

Ko Du-shim also caught attention by serving a table full of homemade Jeju Island dishes. As she continued looking after the two lonely juniors, she joked, "They are so handsome, so why can't they get married?" and "What are you going to do about the singles?" Her blunt remarks sent the studio into laughter.

Soon after, when Im Won-hee asked whether she had any thoughts of remarrying, Ko Du-shim reportedly replied, "I have no intention of living alone," honestly sharing her feelings about remarriage.

Meanwhile, Im Won-hee and Kim Kwang-kyu admitted that blind dates had repeatedly failed to lead to good results, creating a relatable bond over their disappointing love lives. They also said they barely have any female friends, and a surprise phone call was made to Im Won-hee's only female friend, drawing everyone's attention.

As Kim Kwang-kyu listened to the call, he grew subtly jealous and said, "You're closer to me," before making a surprise confession: "Someday, I'll be the first to hold your hand." His remark sent the set into an uproar.

Viewers are now curious about who Im Won-hee's female friend is, the one who reportedly calls Kim Kwang-kyu "oppa" and Im Won-hee "sunbaenim."

The cheerful meeting between the "pitiful brothers" Im Won-hee and Kim Kwang-kyu and Ko Du-shim can be seen on SBS's "My Little Old Boy," airing at 9 p.m. on Sunday, the 30th.

Meanwhile, Ko Du-shim married a businessman in 1976 and had one son and one daughter, but she divorced in 1998 after 22 years of marriage.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.