Im Hyun-sik Opens a Stock Account He Had Forgotten About for 25 Years, Only to Find a Twist... "I Bought It for 10,000 Won, and It Fell to 2,500 Won"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Im Hyun-sik draws laughs as he shares a string of failed stock investments while passing on investment tips to Hwang Seok-jeong.

On the 40th episode of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," set to air on Saturday the 29th, Im Hyun-sik was speaking with Hwang Seok-jeong, who runs her own farm, when she said flower sales had recently fallen because of the economic downturn. He immediately offered advice, saying, "It's not that the economy is bad. It's that people don't know how to live in this era."

He then stirred the studio by handing over what he claimed was the secret to investing: "Buy stocks that you think are expensive."

In particular, Im Hyun-sik, who had been smiling meaningfully, raised expectations of a big win when he said, "I bought stocks related to the shipbuilding industry 25 years ago, and I forgot about them for a while before checking again recently." But he soon delivered a surprising confession, saying, "What I bought for 10,000 won had become 2,500 won. I thought, 'This just isn't for me.'"

He also amused everyone by candidly revealing another failed investment. About two or three years ago, he bought shares in an electric company at around 250,000 won per share after a friend's recommendation, but sold them when the price began to slip. "When I checked later, that 250,000-won stock had risen to 2.7 million won," he said, drawing laughter with his deadpan account of repeated losses.

Meanwhile, Hwang Seok-jeong shared an unusual episode in which she walked out in the middle of an audition and went home on her own. She began by saying, "I got a call, went to the audition, did my best, and was told I got it. But then they asked me to come again." The first audition was held by the youngest member of the production team, followed by a second round with an assistant director and even a third round.

Hwang said she had relaxed after hearing she had passed, but was thrown off when additional auditions were added without warning. She added that she lost all energy when the main director came in during the third round and suggested a fourth audition, saying, "Let's do it one more time."

In the end, Hwang Seok-jeong said, "I wanted to work with him because he was a famous director, but I was just too exhausted. I had already given it my all, and I was hurt," and then told him, "Director, I'm just going to go," before giving up on the audition and leaving the set, surprising everyone.

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-maker talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" is a new-style talk show that promises "day and night, calm and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.