He Was Born After Seven Years of Marriage... Kang Jae-joon Says, "Hyeon-jo, Please Take After Mom" — What Happened?

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kang Jae-joon expressed surprise at his wife Lee Eun-hyung's exceptional athletic ability and shared his hopes for their son, Hyeon-jo.

On the 28th, Kang Jae-joon posted a video on his social networking service that he had filmed while taking a walk with Lee Eun-hyung.

In the video, the two spotted a pull-up bar during their walk.

Lee Eun-hyung naturally walked over to it, grabbed the highest bar without difficulty, and hung from it.

Kang Jae-joon could not hide his surprise at his wife's unexpected move. He kept his eyes on Lee Eun-hyung as she effortlessly reached for a bar far above his own height.

Watching her, Kang Jae-joon wrote along with the video, "Hyeon-jo, please take after Mom's physique. How can her hands even reach that high?" He was expressing his honest wish that their son resemble Lee Eun-hyung's build and physical ability more than his own.

Hyeon-jo had already drawn attention early on for looking just like his father, Kang Jae-joon. Among fans, he has even earned the nickname "Kang Jae-joon lookalike" for his resemblance to his dad.

Now that Kang Jae-joon's wish for his son to resemble his mother has been revealed, it has brought smiles. In other words, he hopes Hyeon-jo will inherit Kang Jae-joon's looks and Lee Eun-hyung's physique.

Meanwhile, Kang Jae-joon and Lee Eun-hyung married in 2017. After a long wait, they became parents in August 2024, seven years after their wedding, when they welcomed their son Hyeon-jo.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.