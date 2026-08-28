"36 at 36?" Go Ara seems to age backward... still looks just like her 'Round and Round' days

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actress Go Ara drew attention with her youthful beauty, making it hard to believe she is in her mid-30s.

Go Ara updated fans on the 27th by posting several photos on her personal account without any caption.

In the released photos, Go Ara is seen spending a relaxed moment in a gray sleeveless hoodie. Her long hair was loosely braided to one side, creating a natural yet innocent mood.

In particular, her sharp features and clear skin stood out as she looked to the side. Even with light makeup, she showed off defined eyes and a high nose bridge, completing a doll-like look. Her appearance is little changed from her early debut days, despite being 36.

In another photo, Go Ara was sitting on a sofa with a phone in hand, smiling, or making a playful face with her lips slightly puckered. Even without flashy outfits or special poses, she revealed her signature mysterious aura and girlish charm.

Fans who saw the photos reacted with comments such as, "It feels like time stopped for her alone," "She looks exactly the same as when she debuted," "Her mysterious eyes are still there," and "It is hard to believe she is 36."

Meanwhile, Go Ara debuted in the entertainment industry in 2003 after winning the grand prize at the SM Youth Best Selection Contest. She later rose to fame through KBS2's drama "Round and Round" and has appeared in a range of works including "Reply 1994," "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth," and "Ms. Hammurabi."

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.