"Nepal Flood? The Beginning of Humanity's End" Han Jeong-su Makes Strong Climate Warning

[Sportschosun, Park Ah-ram] Actor Han Jeong-su expressed concern over climate change in response to the massive floods and landslides in Nepal.

On the 28th, Han posted about the Nepal floods on his personal account and warned about the climate crisis, saying, "If humans continue to use fossil fuels out of selfishness, humanity will destroy itself."

He went on to say, "The Earth's counterattack has begun. I have warned and protested for a long time, but humans have continued to ignore nature's warnings," adding, "This Nepal flood is only a very small beginning."

He added, "When the full-scale counterattack of the Earth begins, humanity will face a situation close to extinction."

Meanwhile, as of the 28th local time, the governments of Nepal and China said that 392 people had died and 1,468 were missing in both countries after the massive floods and landslides that struck the border region on the 26th.

The disaster is being linked to climate change in the Himalayas. Analysts say global warming may have melted glaciers, causing large masses of ice and rock to collapse and sending water, soil, and debris rushing downstream all at once.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially announced that a magnitude 4.4 earthquake had occurred in Tibet, but later revised its report and said no earthquake had taken place.

Instead, the USGS suggested that a shock similar to an earthquake may have occurred as large glaciers and rocks collapsed, and that a major flood may have followed as the glacier collapse and debris flow surged downstream.

In particular, if the so-called natural dam made of ice and rock that holds back a lake formed by melting glaciers suddenly collapses, a huge volume of water can be released at once, triggering a sudden flood. This is known as a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF).

Experts warn that if climate change, including global warming, continues, the risk of such glacier collapses and floods in the Himalayas could grow even greater.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.