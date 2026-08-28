Han Hye-jin Gives a Cool Assessment of Ki Sung-yueng's Serious Singing: "Just Focus on Soccer"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actress Han Hye-jin drew laughs after giving her husband Ki Sung-yueng a brief and blunt review of his serious singing: "Just focus on soccer."

On the 28th, a video titled "EP.05 | The Moment of an Ordinary Day" was released on the YouTube channel "Actress Han Hye-jin." The video captured the simple everyday life Han Hye-jin shared with Ki Sung-yueng and their daughter Xion.

Near the end of the video, Ki Sung-yueng began singing with a serious expression to the music. Han Hye-jin could not hold back her laughter as he poured emotion into the performance.

Just as Ki Sung-yueng was about to finish, Han Hye-jin turned to her husband and said, "Just focus on soccer." Instead of commenting directly on his singing, she delivered a practical remark that sounded like a reminder to stay committed to his real job. His emotional performance and her ultra-rational reaction created a playful contrast.

The couple also enjoyed a rare movie date alone that day. Han Hye-jin said, "It's been such a long time since we came to see a movie. We came together because it's a scary movie we can't watch if Xion is with us," adding, "It's been 500 years since we last came to the movies." Ki Sung-yueng showed his affectionate side by filming with the camera in place of his wife and feeding Han Hye-jin popcorn himself at the theater.

After returning home, they played board games with their daughter Xion. Xion showed off her makeup skills by applying eyeshadow, blush, and lip gloss directly onto her father Ki Sung-yueng's face. When Ki Sung-yueng pointed out that the color on his forehead and face did not match, Xion replied, "Dad said not to do the forehead," drawing laughter.

After seeing the finished look, Han Hye-jin jokingly praised him, saying, "You look more handsome. Really." Ki Sung-yueng, however, wore an awkward expression, offering a cheerful glimpse into the family's everyday life.

Han Hye-jin recently launched her own YouTube channel and has been sharing small moments from family life. In her first vlog, she drew attention by introducing the weekend commuter life she and her family lead between Seoul and Pohang. The video included scenes of her visiting Pohang with her daughter to watch Ki Sung-yueng's match, as well as moments of the mother and daughter helping with his fashion choices.

Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yueng married in 2013 and welcomed their daughter Xion in 2015. As Ki Sung-yueng continues his career with Pohang Steelers, the couple has been sharing their life as weekend commuters between Seoul and Pohang.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.