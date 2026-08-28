"A Confrontation With Satan" Park We Posts Ominous Message Right After KTX-Sancheon Accident: "Chilling, Who Was It Targeting?"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] YouTuber Lee Jin-ho raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident by revealing the photo and caption Park We posted on social media shortly after his KTX-Sancheon accident.

On the 28th, the YouTube channel "Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho" released a video titled "The unexpected post Park We uploaded after the KTX accident... Was 'Satan' ultimately a dig at public service workers?"

In the video, Lee Jin-ho shared a selfie Park We took at around 4 p.m. on the day of the accident, the 14th. Park We was reportedly injured in a fall on a KTX-Sancheon train around noon that day.

In the released photo, Park We is sitting in a KTX-Sancheon seat and looking at the camera with a relatively bright expression. Lee Jin-ho focused on the fact that the photo was taken about four hours after the accident.

Earlier, after the accident, Park We said that "the hospital was closed because August 15 was National Liberation Day of Korea, so I endured the day in bed in fear." He also said he rested in bed, thinking, "I just hope I didn't fracture anything."

Regarding the selfie, Lee Jin-ho pointed out, "Looking at Park We's expression in the photo, he seems extremely cheerful. If he were really in pain, forced to lie in bed, and had suffered a serious injury, could he have taken such a bright selfie and posted it on his Instagram Story?"

Lee Jin-ho also paid attention to the phrase Park We added to the photo. Park We attached the words "WE VS Satan" to the image.

Lee Jin-ho questioned, "Personally, this phrase is deeply unsettling. After the accident, why did he feel the need to post something about 'us versus Satan'? And who exactly is Park We referring to when he says Satan?"

He continued, "We cannot know whether he was referring to a social service agent, a KORAIL employee, or whether he used the word Satan without any particular meaning. What matters in the phrase 'WE VS Satan' is exactly who this Satan is supposed to represent."

Park We previously fell from his wheelchair after getting his foot caught by a Social Service Agent while getting off a KTX-Sancheon train. Controversy later erupted after he released CCTV footage from the station on his YouTube channel. In the end, Park We deleted the video and issued an official apology, saying, "I did not consider the position of the worker."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.