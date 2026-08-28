"Park Joo-ho's wife Anna gives up vegetarianism while battling breast cancer: 'I tried to hide it from the children as much as possible, even wearing a wig'"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Anna, the wife of former soccer player Park Joo-ho, spoke candidly about her battle with illness.

On the 27th, a video titled "My daily life Q&A (fourth pregnancy/health)" was uploaded to Anna's YouTube channel.

Anna, who recently resumed her YouTube activities after announcing her fourth pregnancy, took time to answer questions from fans.

Speaking about her diet, she said, "I was a vegetarian until I was diagnosed with cancer. During treatment, I was advised to eat more protein in my diet to help my body recover. Since then, I have gone back to eating a normal, balanced diet." She added, "Now that I am pregnant, there are naturally some foods I am avoiding for the time being. They are foods with a high risk of listeria infection. Other than that, I try not to overthink it. I focus on eating a balanced variety of foods and giving my body what it needs."

Anna, who had triple-negative breast cancer, said, "It has been a little over three years since I reached complete remission." She added, "After many rounds of tests, regular checkups, and a lot of conversations with my doctors, I am grateful that I can now feel reassured and at ease about my health."

Anna said she tried to hide her cancer battle from her children as much as possible. "At first, I did not tell them. I wanted to protect their normal daily lives for as long as possible. I tried to stay with them as much as I could and make home feel like home. I even wore a wig in front of them until my hair grew back enough to become a short pixie cut," she said. "I thought it would be better to wait until the situation became clearer and I could explain it properly. So in the end, I told them before the surgery. At that point, I felt I could explain things to them more clearly and with more certainty."

She also said her outlook changed after battling cancer. "I already cherished my family deeply, but after going through that, I felt an even stronger desire to protect and care for my family, and to be truly present in the life we are sharing together," she said. "Going through cancer also made me realize that I should not pour so much of myself into things I cannot control."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.