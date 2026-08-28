'The Trending Trot Goddess' Jung Hye-rin Tops the August Female Singer Category with a Landslide Vote Share

Source: Jung Hye-rin's Instagram

Singer Jung Hye-rin has surged to the top of the Blue Dragon Ranking, powered by her formidable fan base.

In the August Blue Dragon Ranking vote for female singers, which ended on the 24th, Jung Hye-rin secured first place with a strong 47.53% of the vote, leaving her rivals far behind.

Ma Ijin, who had been seen as a strong contender, could not keep up with Jung Hye-rin's runaway momentum and finished in second place.

The final top rankings in the August Blue Dragon Ranking female singer category, where Jung Hye-rin claimed her first Blue Dragon Ranking title, were Jung Hye-rin in first place with 47.53%, Ma Ijin in second with 28.21%, and Kim Soyou in third with 7.37%.

Jung Hye-rin first entered the music scene in 2015 as a member of the girl group HOTTIES, and in 2017 she made a full-fledged transition to trot singing with the release of her single "Love's Bangbang."

Building her skills on a solid foundation and a fresh stage presence, she recently appeared in the active-singer division of TV Chosun's Miss Trot 4, where she drew strong attention from the public with her outstanding vocals and versatile charm.

She has since continued active broadcast and stage promotions around her new song "Sharureu Sharureu," quickly expanding her fan base.

Recently, she also took part in a talent donation performance in Namyangju for national merit recipients and their families, sharing a positive influence.

Many fans are now watching closely to see what Jung Hye-rin, who has won her first Blue Dragon Ranking title, will do next.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun, the organizer of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, and CelebChamp. Each month, it selects standout stars who are shaping trends, while also naming semiannual winners. Trophy awards are presented to the semiannual winners in the male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer categories every six months.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.