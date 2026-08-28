Hwang Shin-hye, whose younger brother has quadriplegia, weighs in on Park Wi controversy: "It is heartbreaking and I do not feel at ease"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na reporter] As controversy continues over YouTuber Park Wi's wheelchair fall accident on KTX-Sancheon, actress Hwang Shin-hye expressed her sorrow from the perspective of a family member of a person with a disability.

On the 28th, Hwang shared a glimpse of her daily life with her family on her social networking service, writing, "Family lunchtime. Meeting my brother..."

She then wrote, "As a family member of a person with a disability, this situation is heartbreaking, and I have not felt at ease."

She also stressed the importance of consideration for people with disabilities, saying, "I believe even a small act of kindness from someone can become a great source of strength for many people who need help."

Hwang ended the post by adding, "I hope that warm heart never changes..."

She did not specify exactly what she meant by "this situation." However, because she shared her feelings as a family member of a person with a disability at a time when controversy over Park Wi's KTX-Sancheon accident was continuing, some online users interpreted her remarks as an indirect reference to the situation involving Park Wi.

Hwang's younger brother, writer Hwang Jeong-eon, was diagnosed with quadriplegia after a traffic accident in his 20s, but he has overcome the handicap and is active as a mouth and foot painter.

Meanwhile, Park Wi recently fell from his wheelchair while getting off KTX-Sancheon after tripping over the foot of a social service worker. He later sparked controversy by releasing CCTV footage from the station on his YouTube channel. In the end, Park deleted the video and issued a public apology, saying, "I did not consider the worker's position."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.