Hwang Shin-hye, whose younger brother has quadriplegia, weighs in on Park Wi controversy: "It is heartbreaking and I do not feel at ease"

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Hwang Shin-hye, whose younger brother has quadriplegia, weighs in on Park Wi controversy: "It is heartbreaking and I do not feel at ease"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na reporter] As controversy continues over YouTuber Park Wi's wheelchair fall accident on KTX-Sancheon, actress Hwang Shin-hye expressed her sorrow from the perspective of a family member of a person with a disability.

On the 28th, Hwang shared a glimpse of her daily life with her family on her social networking service, writing, "Family lunchtime. Meeting my brother..."

She then wrote, "As a family member of a person with a disability, this situation is heartbreaking, and I have not felt at ease."

She also stressed the importance of consideration for people with disabilities, saying, "I believe even a small act of kindness from someone can become a great source of strength for many people who need help."

Hwang ended the post by adding, "I hope that warm heart never changes..."

Hwang Shin-hye, whose younger brother has quadriplegia, weighs in on Park Wi controversy: "It is heartbreaking and I do not feel at ease"

She did not specify exactly what she meant by "this situation." However, because she shared her feelings as a family member of a person with a disability at a time when controversy over Park Wi's KTX-Sancheon accident was continuing, some online users interpreted her remarks as an indirect reference to the situation involving Park Wi.

Hwang's younger brother, writer Hwang Jeong-eon, was diagnosed with quadriplegia after a traffic accident in his 20s, but he has overcome the handicap and is active as a mouth and foot painter.

Meanwhile, Park Wi recently fell from his wheelchair while getting off KTX-Sancheon after tripping over the foot of a social service worker. He later sparked controversy by releasing CCTV footage from the station on his YouTube channel. In the end, Park deleted the video and issued a public apology, saying, "I did not consider the worker's position."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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