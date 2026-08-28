"How Did They Grow Up So Fast?" Sung Yu Ri's Twin Daughters Already Deep in Nail Art

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Sung Yu Ri, formerly of Fin.K.L, shared a glimpse of her daily life with her twin daughters and gave fans an update on how she has been doing.

On the 28th, Sung Yu Ri posted photos on her personal account without any accompanying caption.

The photos showed Sung Yu Ri's twin daughters getting nail art done.

The two children were seated side by side in matching pink-toned outfits, focusing on decorating their nails. While their clothes had a similar look befitting twins, their hairstyles were slightly different.

Sung Yu Ri covered the girls' faces with stickers and emojis, choosing not to reveal them. Although their faces were hidden, the images drew attention to how much the two daughters have grown and how interested they already are in nail art.

Born in 1981, Sung Yu Ri is 45 this year. She debuted in the entertainment industry in 1998 as a member of Fin.K.L and later expanded her career into acting. She also became well known as an actress through dramas such as 'Thousand Years of Love,' 'The Snow Queen,' and 'Hong Gil-dong.'

Sung Yu Ri married former professional golfer Ahn Sung-hyun in 2017 and welcomed her twin daughters in January 2022.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.