'Unrivaled Popularity' Kim Seon-ho Takes No. 1 in August Male Actor Category, Ahn Bo-hyun Finishes a Close Second

Source: Kim Seon-ho's Instagram

Actor Kim Seon-ho rose to the top of the Blue Dragon Ranking with overwhelming support from his solid global fan base.

In the August Blue Dragon Ranking vote for the male actor category, which ended on the 24th, Kim Seon-ho secured the No. 1 title with a high 38.21% of the vote.

His fans showed strong late momentum in the final stretch of voting, holding off the concentrated push from Ahn Bo-hyun's supporters and keeping the top spot until the end.

Ahn Bo-hyun followed in second place with 24.14% of the vote. Although he fell just short of first, he still demonstrated strong support from his fans.

After a heated race between Kim Seon-ho and Ahn Bo-hyun for the No. 1 title, the final August Blue Dragon Ranking standings in the male actor category were: Kim Seon-ho in first with 38.21%, Ahn Bo-hyun in second with 24.14%, Park Jin-young PD in third with 13.33%, Park Bo-gum in fourth with 8.53%, and Ahn Hyo-seop in fifth with 3.62%.

Kim Seon-ho, who topped the August Blue Dragon Ranking, recently made a striking transformation in Disney+'s original series The Tyrant, leaving a strong impression. He also won over fans in Netflix's original series Can This Love Be Translated? alongside Go Youn-jung.

Source: Kim Seon-ho's Instagram

With his unmatched ability to embody each character and his captivating performances in every project, Kim Seon-ho once again proved through this Blue Dragon Ranking victory that he is an irreplaceable breakout star.

Many fans are now watching closely to see what Kim Seon-ho will do next as he continues to pursue his passion for acting across both television and the stage.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly run by Sportschosun and CelebChamp, the organizers of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards. In addition to monthly winners, it also selects trend-setting stars through semiannual winners. Trophies are awarded to the semiannual winners, chosen every six months, in the male actor, female actor, male singer, and female singer categories.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.