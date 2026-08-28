Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho, who were caught up in divorce rumors, share happy family photos on their daughter’s first birthday: "I love you"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Trot singer Eun Ga-eun shared a happy family moment with her loved ones to celebrate her daughter Seo-won’s first birthday.

On the 28th, Eun Ga-eun posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "This is the birthday we are celebrating since Seo-won was born. I love our family. I only need the two of you."

The released photos showed Eun Ga-eun, Park Hyun-ho, and their daughter Seo-won celebrating her first birthday together.

The three sat side by side and smiled brightly, creating a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

In particular, Park Hyun-ho drew attention by holding Seo-won close in his arms and showing the affectionate side of a devoted father. His bright smile as he looked at his daughter clearly reflected his love for his family.

Eun Ga-eun, who was celebrating her daughter’s first birthday, also expressed her deep affection for her family by saying, "I love our family." Because the couple had endured various controversies and malicious comments together, the family photos carried even greater meaning.

Previously, Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho had directly denied rumors of divorce and being a show-window couple, opening up about the difficult times they had gone through.

On the KBS 2TV variety show "Mr. House Husband Season 2," which aired last month, Park Hyun-ho honestly shared how he felt at the time. He said, "I wondered if I was making my wife suffer because I was an unknown singer," explaining that he worried his situation may have been hard on Eun Ga-eun.

Park Hyun-ho, who had struggled emotionally because of malicious comments, also revealed that the experience brought the couple closer together. He calmly said, "Those hateful comments actually made our relationship better in some ways."

Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho have grown stronger as a couple while enduring speculation and malicious comments together. The family photo they shared for Seo-won’s first birthday is drawing attention as it shows their current happy daily life.

Meanwhile, Eun Ga-eun and Park Hyun-ho married in April last year and have a daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.