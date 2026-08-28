Sa Mi-ja Puts Her Yongsan District Home on the Market for 6 Billion Won, Says She Does Not Want to Move to a Small Place Before She Dies

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Sa Mi-ja has revealed plans to move.

A recent video titled "A drama comeback asked about after 10 years, and a shaman reveals a shocking past life as a married couple" was uploaded to Sa Mi-ja's YouTube channel.

Sa Mi-ja and her husband decided to visit a fortune teller for the first time in their lives. The production team asked, "Didn't you say you were moving? Why not ask about that?" Sa Mi-ja replied, "I should ask whether there is any moving energy or not."

Sa Mi-ja lamented, "If the house just sells, I would feel so relieved. I do not want to live with anyone else, and I do not want to move to a small place. Why would I go to a small house when I am about to die?" The production team sympathized, saying, "Yongsan District is such a great place. Why is it not selling?" Sa Mi-ja added, "I do not want to move somewhere even more difficult than here." Her husband then comforted her, saying, "If you just forget about it and live, you will live a long time."

When Sa Mi-ja met the shaman, she asked about the move, and the shaman answered, "There is luck in paperwork coming your way." Sa Mi-ja asked, "Will it sell this year?" The shaman recommended, "A home with a view of the forest is good. It would be best if you look toward the southeast from your current home. If you set Seoul as the reference point, the southeast would be toward Gwangjin District. That direction is good."

Sa Mi-ja then said she was also curious about a comeback, adding, "Because I was sick and had no work, I thought my entertainment career was over. But nothing really came in." However, the shaman said, "Aren't you someone who feels happy when you appear on screen, Ms. Mi-ja?" She also noted, "Starting a new project is really not good. On set, if I am surrounded by people, I become very vulnerable to stress, so right now I recommend focusing on YouTube."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.