"Rai and Tamang Are Safe"... Kian84 Shares Update After Nepal Floods Spark Concern

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Cartoonist and broadcaster Kian84 personally shared an update on Tamang and Rai, the local boys who had drawn concern from fans after the devastating floods in Nepal.

On the 28th, Kian84 wrote on his personal account, "Rai and Tamang are safe. I pray for the repose of all those who lost their lives." He directly reassured online users who had been worried about the boys' safety after the large-scale disaster in Nepal.

Earlier, massive flooding and landslides hit the border area between Nepal and China on the 26th, causing heavy casualties. After the news broke, online users began searching Kian84's account for any trace of Tamang and Rai.

Tamang and Rai are Sherpa boys who became acquainted with Kian84 through the Himalayas episode of the MBC variety show "Adventure by Accident Season 4." In August last year, Kian84 also posted a photo of the two on his account and left the message, "Tamang, Rai, I hope you are happy."

As their close relationship with Kian84 became known through the broadcast, the two boys also became familiar faces to Korean viewers. Later, in September last year, Tamang and Rai visited Korea in person through MBC every1's "Welcome, First Time in Korea?" and met domestic fans once again.

As news of the sudden disaster in Nepal spread, online users who revisited Kian84's past posts wondered whether the two boys were safe. Comments included messages of concern and support such as, "I came here worried about Tamang and Rai after hearing the news from Nepal," "The first thing I thought of in this flood was Tamang, Rai, and their friends," and "Please stay safe."

Some users also asked Kian84 to personally check on the two. After Kian84 later shared that both boys were safe, fans appeared relieved.

Meanwhile, according to the governments of Nepal and China, the floods and landslides that struck the border region of the two countries on the 26th had left 392 people dead and 1,468 missing as of the 28th.

The disaster is believed to have worsened as the collapse of glaciers and rocks in the Himalayas sent large amounts of water, soil, and debris rushing downstream. Search efforts for the missing and recovery work are continuing locally.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.