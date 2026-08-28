Chun Doo-hwan's grandson Jeon Woo-won working at logistics center, says he is grateful just to have a job

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] It was belatedly reported that Jeon Woo-won, the grandson of the late Chun Doo-hwan, has been working at a logistics site, packing parcels and handling loading and unloading tasks.

On the 27th, a video showing Jeon Woo-won working at a logistics site spread across online communities. The clip had originally been posted on his YouTube channel in the past, but it recently drew renewed attention.

In the video, Jeon said he commutes by public transportation to an internet shopping mall logistics center, which is about an hour and 20 minutes away. He explained that he is responsible for packing ordered books and various products, then loading them onto delivery trucks.

The workload is substantial. Jeon said he handles more than 500 to 600 books a day and also takes part in loading and unloading work two to three times a day, depending on when delivery trucks arrive. He said he works eight hours a day, including lunch.

Jeon said of his current situation, "Because I caused such a big problem, I am grateful just to be able to work now," adding, "For now, I am just trying to do my best."

He also faced difficulties because he was not used to physical labor. Jeon said he developed severe back pain after starting the job and went to the hospital.

"I had only done office work before, but once I started using my body, the pain became severe, so I received treatment at a Korean medicine clinic and even had an MRI scan," he explained. "I spent all of a week's part-time wages on medical tests, but fortunately, they said there was nothing seriously wrong."

Although medical staff advised him to look for another job, Jeon indicated that he intends to continue in his current role. He added, "The doctor recommended that I find another job, but I am going to keep trying."

Jeon previously raised public allegations in 2023 about slush funds surrounding his family and also revealed that he had used drugs.

He was later indicted on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years. He also visited the May 18th National Cemetery in Gwangju and apologized to the victims and bereaved families of the May 18 Democratization Movement.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.