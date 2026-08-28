Jin Jae-young Enjoys a Relaxed Day, Saying the Palm Trees Look Even Prettier After Raising Concerns About Jeju Safety

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Jin Jae-young shared a glimpse of her relaxed daily life on Jeju Island.

On the 28th, Jin Jae-young posted several photos along with the caption, "I worked, had meetings, and before I knew it, the week was gone in a flash. I see palm trees every day until I’m sick of them, but today they look even prettier, which means today is my favorite day of the week, Friday."

The photos showed Jeju Island’s beautiful scenery, including the blue sea and palm trees. After a busy week, Jin Jae-young drew attention as she enjoyed a peaceful moment while taking in nature on Jeju Island.

Jin Jae-young had recently expressed concern about public safety on Jeju Island. Earlier, she wrote, "I don’t go out much at night, but these days the news from Jeju Island makes even a walk feel a little scary," sharing her uneasy feelings about a series of recent missing-person cases reported on the island.

Meanwhile, Jin Jae-young married professional golfer Jin Jeong-sik in 2010. Since 2017, she has been living in a luxurious detached house she built on Jeju Island.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.