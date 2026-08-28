Kim Seung-hye, Eight Months Pregnant? Her Slim Swimsuit Figure Even at Full Term... "My Body Feels So Light"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Seung-hye drew attention after sharing an update from her prenatal trip to Okinawa Prefecture, where she enjoyed swimming while eight months pregnant.

On the 27th, a video was posted on Kim Seung-hye's YouTube channel showing her Okinawa Prefecture prenatal trip with her husband, Kim Hae-joon.

That day, Kim Seung-hye and Kim Hae-joon traveled together to Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, and spent a relaxed time ahead of the birth. The video captured moments from the trip, from departure to their daily life on site.

Before leaving, Kim Seung-hye said, "I'm going to check in through the priority lane for pregnant passengers because I'm pregnant," describing how her airport routine had changed since becoming pregnant.

Kim Hae-joon expressed gratitude for the warm consideration shown by a flight attendant who recognized his wife. He said, "On the way here, the flight attendant recognized Seung-hye and gave her candy. I really want to say that it gave her tremendous strength."

After arriving in Okinawa Prefecture, the couple headed to the hotel pool. They enjoyed the water together in a quiet pool and created special memories before the birth.

In particular, Kim Seung-hye impressed viewers by showing off her swimming skills with ease, making it hard to believe she was eight months pregnant. Moving through the water, she said, "My body feels so light. I'm back to my old self," expressing her satisfaction.

Kim Hae-joon also smiled warmly as he watched Kim Seung-hye enjoy swimming. The two spent a leisurely time at the pool and savored the happy moments as expectant parents.

This prenatal trip carried even greater meaning for Kim Seung-hye and Kim Hae-joon. As they prepared for pregnancy and childbirth after marriage and welcomed a new family member, the couple traveled together, made precious memories, and built more moments as a family.

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-hye married comedian Kim Hae-joon in 2024. The couple later shared the news of her pregnancy and received many congratulations.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.