Season 22’s Ok-soon and Kyung-su Head to Europe for Their Honeymoon 10 Months After Remarriage: "When Else Would We Get to Go?"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Ok-soon and Kyung-su, the couple from 'I'm Solo' Season 22, are heading off on a belated honeymoon 10 months after their remarriage.

On the 28th, a video titled "A 9-Day, 8-Night Prague Honeymoon Plan (?) for European Beginners" was uploaded to Ok-soon and Kyung-su's YouTube channel.

Ok-soon said, "We're planning our trip today," and added, "We're going to Prague. Will this video be the start of our Prague trip?" as she laid out their honeymoon plans.

Kyung-su expressed some concern, saying, "I have a bit of a worry. If you think of Prague in a vague way, doesn't it seem like it would be calm? If we do three nights and four days, what are we supposed to do after seeing everything?" Ok-soon replied, "It's about enjoying it. You can go back to places you've been before. If it's good, you can go again. Rather than rushing around because of time, I want to sit in a cafe for three hours or sit on Charles Bridge and drink champagne. That's the kind of trip I want to experience," revealing her dream of traveling in Europe.

As the two began planning their trip in earnest, they also tried on their travel outfits in advance. Ok-soon, who said she would bring plenty of clothes, showed her enthusiasm, saying, "Who knows when we'll get to go again? I want to dress up nicely. I need to take great photos there."

The two also decided to visit the amusement park in Austria that served as the backdrop for the film 'Before Sunrise.' Kyung-su said, "It's the first time the two of us will ride something at an amusement park together," expressing his excitement.

In the video description, the couple wrote, "We are finally heading to Prague. With this spur-of-the-moment honeymoon decision, we ended up going on a 9-day, 8-night trip to Europe," and asked viewers, "If you have any recommendations for great Prague restaurants, must-visit spots, or travel tips, please share them in the comments."

Meanwhile, Ok-soon and Kyung-su, who appeared on the Season 22 divorcee special of 'I'm Solo,' got married last November. Ok-soon, who had been a civil servant, left her job and became an influencer, while Kyung-su also quit his company and is reportedly helping with Ok-soon's work.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.