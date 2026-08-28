Jennie’s ‘angel tattoo’ on her foot was a spoiler? It is drawing renewed attention after her new song’s release

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Singer Jennie returned with "Fallen Angel" about a month after getting an angel tattoo on the top of her foot. As the tattoo, which closely resembles her new song, drew belated attention, some are saying it may have been a clue that hinted at her comeback.

Jennie released her new digital EP "Fallen Angel" at 1 p.m. on the 28th through music platforms worldwide. She also unveiled the music video for the title track "FALLEN ANGEL" at the same time on her official YouTube channel.

The new release includes three tracks in total: the title song "FALLEN ANGEL," "HEAVEN," and "Less Than a Lover," which was first introduced in July. Her agency, OA Entertainment, described the album as a project that began with Jennie’s most personal inner world and her honest self-expression.

"FALLEN ANGEL" is a minimalist acoustic pop song built around lyrical guitar melodies. It adds Jennie’s candid voice to the hearts of those searching for a place of rest, offering comfort and a lingering emotional resonance.

The music video released the same day reflects the inner side of Jennie, the glamorous star. It portrays her journey of confronting her true identity and seeking freedom through cinematic visuals. At the end, Jennie makes a gesture as if closing someone’s eyes, delivering a message to fans to walk the journey inward with her.

Meanwhile, the tattoo on Jennie’s foot, which was revealed last month, is drawing fresh attention. Marty, a tattoo artist based in London, posted photos of the tattoo he had done for Jennie on his social media in July and tagged her account.

In the photo, a small design resembling a winged baby angel was inked on the top of Jennie’s foot. The angel’s body and wings were delicately drawn with fine lines, decorating her foot. The tattoo artist also shared a proof photo taken with Jennie, confirming that he had personally created the design.

At the time, attention focused on the new tattoo itself. But less than a month later, Jennie released "Fallen Angel," meaning a fallen angel, as the album and title track name, prompting speculation that the tattoo and the new release may have been connected.

Fans reacted by saying, "Was it a tattoo that hinted at the new song in advance?" "She seems to have inked the album concept on her body first," and "It feels like a planned narrative from the angel tattoo to 'Fallen Angel.'" Overseas fans were also seen linking the tattoo, the song title, and Jennie’s recent angel-themed styling into one interpretation.

Meanwhile, Jennie will also release the physical EP "Fallen Angel" on Oct. 30. The physical album will include the three digital EP tracks, plus "sweettooth," "lockitdown," and "Face," for a total of six songs. The three added tracks are exclusive to the physical release and were personally selected by Jennie for her fans.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.