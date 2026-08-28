'Brain Tumor-Cured' Lee Ui-jeong Reunites Emotionally With 'Three Guys and Three Girls' Cast... "If I Had Given Up Hope, We Wouldn't Have Met Again"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Ui-jeong shared her heartfelt emotions after reuniting with the cast of "Three Guys and Three Girls" for the first time in 30 years, following her recovery from a brain tumor.

On the 28th, a video titled "Lee Sun-jung X Hong Seok-cheon X Lee Ui-jeong X Hong Gyeong-in, a lively photo studio reunion" was uploaded to actress Lee Sun-jung's YouTube channel, "Lee Sun-jung's Selection."

That day, Lee Sun-jung met Hong Gyeong-min, Lee Ui-jeong, and Hong Seok-cheon, with whom she had worked on the MBC sitcom "Three Guys and Three Girls." It was the first time the four had gathered together in 30 years. Lee Ui-jeong, in particular, drew attention as she walked carefully, and Hong Gyeong-min laughed, saying, "Why do you walk so primly?" Lee Ui-jeong replied, "I'm so sleepy. I'm exhausted."

When Lee Sun-jung joked, "Are you going through menopause?" Lee Ui-jeong said, "I am. I'm over 50. I'm on Line 5. I also have frozen shoulder."

The four then went to the photo studio where they had taken pictures together in the past and posed for a group photo, bringing back old memories. They said, "This feels strange" and "It feels like riding a time machine," expressing their emotion. Lee Ui-jeong said, "I feel even more nostalgic. There was a red flag about my health, and if I had given up hope then, we wouldn't be meeting like this now." Hong Gyeong-min was visibly moved and said, "You went through a lot."

Meanwhile, Lee Ui-jeong was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2006 and was later declared cured after 15 years of treatment.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.