Kim Jong-jin: "Jeon Tae-kwan's kidney cancer was discovered after a billiards bet... He had surgery, but it had already spread"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun reporter] Kim Jong-jin of SSaW expressed his enduring grief as he remembered the late Jeon Tae-kwan.

On the 28th, a video titled "Singer Kim Jong-jin, Episode 7 (It feels like my time stopped there...)" was released on the YouTube channel "Song Seung-hwan's Wonderful Life."

That day, Kim Jong-jin recalled Jeon Tae-kwan, his longtime friend and bandmate, who died in 2018 after battling kidney cancer. "I still can't believe so many years have already passed since he left. It feels like my time stopped there," he said, expressing his longing.

He said, "Tae-kwan had been suffering from kidney cancer for about four years, but at first we had no idea." He explained that the two had once received a VIP health checkup voucher as payment for a charity performance at a hospital, and that Jeon discovered the cancer after winning a billiards bet and going in for the checkup.

Kim Jong-jin said, "Actually, Tae-kwan had mentioned once or twice before that he had blood in his urine. We kept telling him he should go to the hospital, and then that happened." He added, "After that, he had surgery and kept doing music, but he worked even harder. He did the same things he would have done when he was healthy."

He said he continued to stress Tae-kwan's musical calling and sense of responsibility after the surgery. "I kept telling him those things because I wanted Tae-kwan to grow stronger. I believed that music has a resonance and a healing power," he said. "He held on well and really worked a lot."

But an unexpected accident brought Jeon Tae-kwan's music career to a halt. Kim Jong-jin recalled, "About two years after the initial diagnosis, Tae-kwan called me one night and said, 'I got into a car accident, and my arm hurts so much.'"

Jeon had crashed while driving back to Seoul after a local performance, apparently dozing off at the wheel. At the time, his strength had already been weakened by kidney cancer, and when the airbag deployed, he injured his arm. Further tests later confirmed that the cancer had spread to that area.

Kim Jong-jin said sadly, "From that point on, he had to stay in the hospital and could no longer continue his music activities." He added, "We had been working on a 10-year project called the Wine Concert. About a month later, on the day of the 10th and final performance, which was supposed to be the grand finale, he could not take part."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.