19-year-old NewJeans' Hyein returns, looking noticeably slimmer... "Every day is different, so I'm taking care of my health"

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] NewJeans member Hyein appeared in front of the camera for the first time in a while and greeted fans.

On the 28th, Harper's BAZAAR Korea's YouTube channel released a video titled "NewJeans' Hyein, how have you been? Everything we didn't know about Hyein | Hyein Encyclopedia."

That day, Hyein drew attention as she appeared looking more gaunt than before, with the baby fat on her face gone. She then took time to answer questions.

When asked, "What do you do when you want to refresh your mood lightly?" Hyein smiled and said, "I like sitting by the Han River. There's a place I go often, and there are always older men playing janggi there. When I look over from the side, they ask me, 'Do you know how to play?' but I don't. I want to learn janggi."

Asked about the routine she always keeps despite her busy schedule, she chose stretching. Hyein said, "As I get older, every day is different. I'm trying hard to stay on top of it. I make a point of doing hip stretches diligently," drawing laughter.

She also said she always carries aroma oil and uses it often, adding, "I think it makes me pay more attention to my health," once again showing that she is being mindful of her well-being.

Meanwhile, NewJeans announced in November 2024 that it was terminating its exclusive contract with ADOR and pursued independent activities, but suspended them after the court accepted ADOR's injunction request. Since then, Hyein, Haerin and Hanni, excluding Danielle Marsh, who had been in a dispute with ADOR, have confirmed their return, while Minji is still discussing whether to return.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.