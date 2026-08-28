Oh Yeon-soo, Married to Son Ji-chang, Lives in a 10 Billion Won Home but Stays Frugal... "Buying Clothes With 20 Years in Mind Has Cut My Spending"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Oh Yeon-soo is drawing attention for revealing her frugal spending habits.

On the 28th, a video titled "Why Have We Been Meeting While Getting Scolded for 32 Years? Oh Yeon-soo's Polar Opposite Shopping Date & On-Set Makeup" was uploaded to makeup artist Lee Kyung-min's YouTube channel, "Hello~It's Kyung-min, Everyone's Older Sister."

That day, when Lee Kyung-min said she tends not to hesitate when buying things, Oh Yeon-soo said she is more cautious. She explained, "I've changed lately. When I buy something, I now think, 'Will I still be able to wear this in my 60s or 70s?'" She said she buys clothes with the next 20 years in mind. She added, "I tend to wear clothes for a long time and carry the same bags for years, so I developed the habit of buying with the future in mind. Doing that has reduced my spending."

She also said, "As I get older, I realize a house shouldn't feel cluttered. It's not that I live with nothing, but I don't like having too much stuff," and shared her habit of keeping only what she needs.

Meanwhile, Oh Yeon-soo married actor Son Ji-chang in 1998, and the couple has two sons. Some transactions for the family's apartment in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, are known to have exceeded 10 billion won.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.