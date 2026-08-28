Park So-young, Engaged to Moon Kyeong-chan, Gives Birth to a Daughter Today: "She Came Out After I Pushed Three Times. Thank You, My Daughter"

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Comedian Park So-young has announced the birth of her daughter.

On the 28th, Park So-young shared on her social media, "Mary was born. After 30 hours of labor following induced delivery at 1:07 p.m. on August 28, she was born after I pushed three times!! Mary came out just like that," expressing her emotion. She added, "We were finally able to succeed thanks to the support of the doctors and nurses at the hospital! Thank you, Mary, for helping me forget the pain!! Please take good care of us from now on."

The photo released along with the post shows Park So-young and Moon Kyeong-chan holding their newborn Mary in their arms. The couple could not hide their overwhelming emotions. Their joy at becoming parents after a long wait comes through clearly.

Meanwhile, Park So-young married former baseball player Moon Kyeong-chan, who is five years younger than her, in 2024. Since then, she has shared the process of undergoing in vitro fertilization in hopes of becoming pregnant.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.