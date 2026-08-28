Lee Da-hae, Married to Seven, Shows Off Her Baby Bump Through a Dress... Expecting a Daughter in November

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actress Lee Da-hae shared a relaxed glimpse of her daily life while pregnant.

On the 28th, Lee Da-hae posted an update from a pop-up store at a department store in Seoul.

In the released photos, Lee Da-hae is seen taking a picture of her reflection in a mirror while browsing the pop-up store. Wearing a dress with an elegant design, she gave off a graceful yet pure impression.

In particular, her baby bump was naturally visible, drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae married singer Seven in 2023 after eight years of dating. She announced her pregnancy with a daughter in May and is due to give birth in November. The baby is reported to be a girl.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.