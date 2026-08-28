Park Jung-ah Recalls the Hardships of Leading Jewelry: "If I Die, Relics Will Come Out"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Park Jung-ah of Jewelry looked back on the time when she led the group as its leader.

On the 27th, a video titled "Jewelry's Unnies Park Jung-ah & Lee Ji-hyun | The Behind-the-Scenes Story of Jewelry Activities, Revealed Only Now" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hyunsaeng Mode Queen Ji Hyun."

That day, Lee Ji-hyun recalled her debut as a member of the China-Japan-Korea joint group Circle. She said, "It was a great experience, but it really felt like I was starting from scratch. Hallyu is loved now, but back then, before Yonsama, the Korean Wave was not well known."

She continued, "I went through so many unfair and painful things. I was looked down on a lot, and there were so many hurtful moments that my heart closed off at a young age." She added, "At 15, I realized that no matter how much I shouted, no one would listen and the world would not change. That was when my heart started to shut down."

After later re-debuting with Jewelry, Lee Ji-hyun said of those activities, "It was our first time for everyone, so we were all trying hard. But since Jewelry's first album felt to me like my third, I complained a lot to the company. I acted like I knew a little, saying, 'Why are we doing this? I don't want to do it. We don't have to do it if we don't want to.'"

In response, Park Jung-ah recalled, "But I was the leader, so I had to make things happen somehow. I thought it would be better to comfort her and move forward, and since it made sense to me too, I kept telling the company, 'Ji-hyun seems to feel this way,' and really tried hard to ease things."

After hearing that, Lee Ji-hyun said, "It's amazing that Jung-ah unnie is still alive," expressing both gratitude and regret. Park Jung-ah then joked, "If I die, relics will come out."

Lee Ji-hyun said, "We were all trying to do well together, so when unnie spoke, I would just say yes." Park Jung-ah added warmly, "When we were working together, she was going through such a hard time that her heart had already closed off. I think she had been hurt by people."

She went on to say, "Now, you can just bury those things, and I know that if I do something good, people can forget everything. But back then, I was trapped inside it and living only in that space, so it felt like everything. That made it so hard." She showed understanding for Lee Ji-hyun's feelings.

Park Jung-ah also explained that there were significant differences among the members during Jewelry's activities. She said, "She came to Jewelry, and then we had four women gathered together. Back then, with Circle, it was chaotic because the countries were different, but this time, each person had such a strong individuality. We were all so different that I think she had to close herself off from us to avoid getting hurt."

Lee Ji-hyun also admitted, "Back then, I thought that if I did that, I wouldn't get hurt again." Park Jung-ah expressed her affection, saying, "The other members could fight and make up all they wanted, but Ji-hyun always felt like a member I had to keep some distance from."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.