Uhm Jung-hwa says one-meal-a-day diet really worked: "I went from 56 to 52 kg. No matter how much I dieted, it never worked before..."

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Uhm Jung-hwa shared how strict self-care has changed her.

On the 28th, a video titled "The reason this may be my peak era. One meal a day, mental care, and skin clinic treatments" was uploaded to Uhm Jung-hwa's YouTube channel.

That day, Uhm Jung-hwa said, "When I was younger, I just wanted to be thin, and I always wanted the things I didn't have. I wanted long, slim legs, and I wished my legs would look straight and sleek when I wore shorts."

She recalled, "My father passed away when I was 5, so I had no memory of him at all, and that made me sad. Then one day I looked at a family photo. My father was standing by a stream or something, wearing shorts, and his legs looked exactly like mine. That made me so happy."

She went on, "I always told Jaehyung, 'I think my legs are thick. Don't I look like I've gained weight?' and Jaehyung would say, 'It didn't happen overnight. You've looked like that for 30 years, haven't you?' I laughed because it was so absurd, and then I thought, 'Yes, this is how I was born. Why do I keep wanting things I don't have?'"

Uhm Jung-hwa said her view of her appearance has changed. "I started looking for the strengths in my legs. My legs look good when I wear shorts, and the shorter the shorts, the more they stand out. So I decided to focus more on the strengths I already have," she said.

As for her current routine, she said, "These days I'm preparing for a film release, so I'm working hard on my management, but basically I try to exercise at least once every two days." She added, "I only keep up with Pilates and weight training, and the one thing I do every day is walk Super, my dog."

She continued, "My usual weight used to be 56 kg. No matter how much I dieted, I couldn't get below 54 kg, but last year I made up my mind and started eating one meal a day. I cut back on carbs and sugar, and I stopped thinking about late-night snacks. Now I'm down to 52 kg."

"So when I go on stage, I always feel confident because I keep exercising. I think I feel just right now," she said, expressing satisfaction with who she is today.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.