Han So-hee, Who Gained 15 kg and Then Lost It Quickly, Says Her Body Has Been Acting Up: "If I Eat More Than a Certain Amount, I Get Indigestion"

Actress Han So-hee has opened up about the digestive discomfort she has been experiencing after gaining a lot of weight for a role and then losing it again.

On the afternoon of the 28th, a video featuring Han So-hee as a guest was released on the YouTube channel No Prepare.

In the video, Lee Young-ji asked Han So-hee what her favorite foods are. After naming ramen and kimchi stew, Han So-hee said, "I am totally a Korean food person."

Lee Young-ji then showed interest in Han So-hee's appetite and asked, "Do you eat a lot?" Han So-hee replied without hesitation, "Of course. I can't live without rice and noodles."

She also said that the drastic weight changes she went through while preparing for a past project later affected her eating habits.

Recalling the filming of the 2021 Netflix series My Name, Han So-hee said, "I gained 15 kg. The next project was JTBC's Nevertheless. So I lost the weight very quickly, and ever since then, if I eat more than a certain amount of rice, I get a bit of indigestion."

When Lee Young-ji asked her to share the secret to maintaining her slim figure, Han So-hee made everyone laugh by replying, "Young-ji, everything comes down to exercise."

Han So-hee also mentioned boxing as her favorite workout and added, "I chose boxing as my main sport. It's so much fun when I box."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.