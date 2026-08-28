Jung Si-a and Rubin Lim's son Jun-woo looks like a perfect mix of both parents, stands 183 cm tall, and has an idol-like visual

[Sportschosun Lee Gae-eun] Actress Jung Si-a shared an update on her son Jun-woo, who has grown up a lot.

On the 28th, a video titled "Jung Si-a's first full family trip in four years! To be honest... this family trip was not smooth at all (Japan travel VLOG)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Jung Si-a's "Asi-jeong."

Jung Si-a said she was happy to be taking a family trip to Tokyo, Japan, for the first time in four years. She said, "Jun-woo started his athletic career in middle school, so we haven't been able to go on a family trip at all. This trip is meant to help Jun-woo relax. Since he started sports, he has not taken a single day off. I hope he eats as much as he wants and enjoys himself."

Jun-woo then appeared, drawing attention with his tall 183 cm frame and handsome looks. He seems to resemble both his mother and father equally. Born in 2009, Jun-woo is active as a basketball player.

Before boarding their flight, Jung Si-a's family had a meal in the lounge and happened to realize they were in the same space as MEOVV members. Seeing the members take food, Jun-woo suddenly broke into a bright smile and said, "I'm happy right now," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Jung Si-a married Baek Yoon-sik's son Rubin Lim in 2009 and has one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.