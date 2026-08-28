Oh Yoon-ah, remarried after 11 years, celebrates her autistic son's birthday with her in-laws... "Thank you, Mom and Dad"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Actress Oh Yoon-ah shared a scene from her son Song Min's birthday party with her in-laws.

On the 28th, Oh Yoon-ah posted a message and a video on her social media account, saying, "Happy birthday!!! I love you, my son~~ Thank you, Mom and Dad!"

In the video, Song Min is seated between his grandmother and grandfather, sharing the joy of his birthday. The two appear to be Oh Yoon-ah's in-laws. The grandmother placed her hand on Song Min's shoulder and held his hand tightly before bringing it to her cheek, showing her affection. The warm atmosphere touched viewers as well.

Meanwhile, after her divorce, Oh Yoon-ah raised her son Song Min, who is on the autism spectrum, on her own. She recently remarried a non-celebrity after 11 years and received many congratulations.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.