"I Didn't Leave Me Behind" Han So-hee Says Breakups Don't Shake Her

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actor Han So-hee shared her honest thoughts on love and the values she considers important in a relationship.

On the afternoon of the 28th, a video featuring Han So-hee as a guest was released on the YouTube channel No Prepare.

When asked about her ideal type, Han So-hee said, "Lately, I prefer someone who is emotionally stable." She added, "I'm also trying to become more emotionally stable these days. In the end, if I am stable, I think someone stable will come to me."

She also said it is important not to depend too heavily on a partner for one's own life in a relationship. Han So-hee explained, "If I care about myself, then even if this person leaves me, I still exist as my own person. It just means this person came into my life and then left, not that they abandoned me." She added, "I'm trying to think that way."

Lee Young-ji asked what one should do if they meet a stable partner while feeling insecure, but the other person's love does not feel as full as expected.

In response, Han So-hee said she prefers to express her feelings clearly rather than react emotionally. She said, "I don't talk emotionally. I explain things one by one. I would say, 'Your attention feels a little short of what I need. How about we both make an effort?'"

However, she said she gives up if the other person still does not understand her feelings and says, "I love you, so isn't it strange that you think that way?"

Han So-hee stressed that it is necessary to take care of yourself even in moments when love feels lacking. She said, "I think that can happen, and you can fill the love that is missing by giving it to yourself." She explained, "Eat good food, watch good things, and go through your daily life that way."

In particular, Han So-hee said it is important to maintain balance between a relationship and her own life. She shared her view of love, saying, "The moment that person takes up more than half of my life, I think everything falls apart." She added, "You have to keep the balance well."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.