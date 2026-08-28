Hong Jin-kyung Left Stunned After Daughter Rael Was Exposed for Sleeping in Class... Ends Up Apologizing, Saying, "She’s Driving Me Crazy" ('Problem Child in House')

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Hong Jin-kyung was moved after hearing news about her daughter Rael.

On the 28th episode of KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House," brain scientist Jang Dong-sun and Jin Hyung Lee, a tenured professor at Stanford University, appeared as guests.

As soon as Jang met Hong Jin-kyung that day, he made everyone laugh by saying, "I met Rael at the lunchtime lecture today," and "She kept falling asleep during class."

Hong was flustered by the unexpected news about her daughter, and Kim Jong-kook joked, "We might be seeing both the mother and daughter sleeping for the first time today," drawing laughter.

Jang laughed and said, "I shouldn't be putting you to sleep today," and Hong apologized, saying, "I'm sorry."

Song Eun-i later mentioned that Jang gives 1,000 lectures a year and said, "His lecture schedule is packed for the whole year. I heard he travels around the world on lecture tours."

In response, Jang showed humility and said, "I go wherever I'm invited, if I have time."

Hong then closed her eyes tightly and said, "But you were giving a lecture today, and Rael fell asleep? I was completely stunned when I heard that earlier."

Jang laughed and said, "She greeted me warmly when I first arrived, but as soon as the lecture started, she seemed to relax." He added, "That can happen. It's not Rael's fault. My lecture skills just need more practice," showing consideration for Hong.

But in the end, Hong rolled up her sleeves and said about her daughter, "She’s driving me crazy," sending everyone into laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.