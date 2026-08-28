BIBI's Close Call at WATERBOMB: Bikini Strap Came Loose in the Past... Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu Said, "We Can't Tie It for You"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] A behind-the-scenes story has been revealed about a close call BIBI once had at a WATERBOMB stage, when her bikini strap came undone and she nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

On the 28th episode of the SBS Friday variety show "Anything You Want - Secretary Jin," the tense behind-the-scenes story of BIBI's WATERBOMB performance, which ranked No. 1 in buzz for "WATERBOMB 2026," was revealed.

That day, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu visited the scorching WATERBOMB site and closely supported BIBI throughout the day.

BIBI's manager briefed the two on the points they needed to know before the performance. In the process, a tense incident from a past WATERBOMB stage was also mentioned.

The manager said, "BIBI once had her bikini strap come loose during a past WATERBOMB event," and shared the story of how she nearly experienced a wardrobe malfunction.

BIBI had previously faced a close call on the WATERBOMB stage when her bikini strap came undone while she was changing outfits. At the time, the manager responded quickly, and the performance reportedly ended without a major incident.

When Kim Kwang-kyu looked troubled and said, "We can't tie it for you," the manager asked them to double-check the outfit to prevent any exposure issues.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.