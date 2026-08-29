Kian84 Has Been Cutting His Own Hair for 20 Years... "He Even Cut Meat With the Scissors He Used for Haircuts" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Cartoonist and broadcaster Kian84 drew attention by showing off his self-haircut skills. He also surprised viewers by revealing that he once used the same haircutting scissors to cut meat.

The episode of Kian84's daily life aired on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "I Live Alone" on the 28th.

Kian84 said that he used to enjoy delivery food, but these days he buys ingredients himself and cooks. After returning from grocery shopping, he looked at the eggs and grumbled about soaring prices, saying, "Why are eggs so expensive?"

He then quickly made pickled chili peppers, saying he wanted to give them to someone. Kian84 revealed that the recipient was Jun Hyun-moo, saying, "I feel sorry because his face has changed. He's been living alone for 50 years, so I wanted to make it for him." Jun Hyun-moo tasted Kian84's pickled chili peppers and praised them as delicious.

Kian84 also caught attention by cutting his own hair. "I've been cutting my own hair for 20 years. I do a better job than most hair salons. I know exactly where to touch, so it takes less than 10 minutes," he said, finishing his self-haircut with thinning scissors. When an old video of his self-haircut was shown, Kian84 surprised everyone by saying, "Back then, I even cut meat with scissors."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.