Byun Yo-han says he loves Tiffany Young "beyond words... I even left a heart comment" ('Eardrum Boyfriend')

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Byun Yo-han expressed his affection for his wife, Tiffany Young.

On the 28th, KBS 2TV's music talk show "The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend" (hereinafter "Eardrum Boyfriend") featured Byun Yo-han and Moon Ji-hoon (Swings), the stars of the film "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub."

That day, Sung Si-kyung asked Byun Yo-han, who had left a direct comment on Tiffany Young's stage video when she appeared on "Eardrum Boyfriend" in May, "What did you write?"

Byun Yo-han replied, "It wasn't a very complicated comment. I just left a heart." Sung Si-kyung then said, "It seems to say everything," and teasingly asked, "How much do you love her?"

Byun Yo-han did not hide his affection for his wife, saying, "I can't put it into words right now."

When Sung Si-kyung asked what he meant by "right now," Byun Yo-han said, "As you go through life, there are things that naturally get stripped away in reality. My MBTI is T, so I think ahead to the future. I keep thinking about how I can love her even more until the very end," sharing his serious thoughts about love.

After hearing that, Sung Si-kyung said, "It's important to remember how much you love someone right now," and Byun Yo-han jokingly replied, "I left a reply because I wanted to remember it a lot," drawing laughter.

Byun Yo-han, who said he maintained strict self-discipline for "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub," revealed, "I gave up alcohol for seven months. I restrained the things I could control. I had assignments to complete, and I needed to build up my body a lot, so I boldly gave up what I had to and finished well."

Moon Ji-hoon, who appeared alongside him, also praised Byun Yo-han's sincerity and leadership. He said, "We've known each other for a little over a year, and among the people I've met, he is the one who best fits the word dedication. We even had drinking gatherings in the middle of filming, but he never drinks to the end by himself. He doesn't drink, and he runs and does martial arts every day. He's always been someone who works out, but he had to film action scenes, so he did all that."

"He's also a multitasker. He's not just an actor; he also nurtures younger talents. On set, he knows everyone's name. He becomes close with people quickly and leads them. He took great care of me too," he added. "After this project ended, I worked on a few other projects, and I learned, 'I was really comfortable when I was with Yo-han.' He's truly a leader with so many strengths."

Meanwhile, Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young met through the Disney+ series "Uncle Samsik," released in 2024, and after dating for a year, they registered their marriage in February and became husband and wife.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.