'Son Ji-chang's wife' Oh Yeon-soo, how does she go around?.. "People don't recognize me when I go out, I enjoy eating alone"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Actress Oh Yeon-soo showcased her unpretentious charm.

On the 28th, a video titled "The reason we meet after 32 years of getting scolded? An extreme shopping date with Oh Yeon-soo & on-set makeup" was released on makeup artist Lee Kyung-min's YouTube channel, "Hello~ It's Everyone's Kyung-min Unnie.

" Unlike Lee Kyung-min, who cannot eat alone, Oh Yeon-soo said she loves eating by herself, stating, "My mom asked me, 'Why do you go around alone so often? Don't you have any friends?' So I told her that even though I have many friends, I enjoy my own time alone. She said she could never do that. " She also mentioned that she doesn't mind people recognizing her. Lee Kyung-min then remarked, "I'll just say one thing. People don't recognize her.

When we go out together, everyone recognizes me. They only realize it when I say, 'Ms. Oh Yeon-soo. '" Following this, a photo of Oh Yeon-soo from her daily life was revealed, drawing attention with her simple attire, wearing glasses and almost no makeup.

This is a look that frequently appears in Oh Yeon-soo's daily life videos. Meanwhile, Oh Yeon-soo married actor Son Ji-chang in 1998 and has two sons.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.