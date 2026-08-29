Yeo Esther Says She Broke Off Her Engagement to a Former Boyfriend Before Marriage, Then Met Hong Hye-geol

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Doctor and entrepreneur Yeo Esther revealed that she had broken off an engagement with a former boyfriend before meeting her husband, Hong Hye-geol.

On the 28th, a video titled "Human Theater, My Wife's Summer Vacation ep. 2" was released on the YouTube channel "Yeo Esther's Esther TV."

That day, Yeo Esther held a barbecue party with her staff in the front yard of the studio in Jeju Province. In the middle of the conversation, when the topic turned to marriage concerns, Yeo Esther advised, "You should marry someone who is happier with you than being alone," and spoke about a past relationship.

Yeo Esther explained how they dated at the time, saying, "It was my first year in medical school. That friend, my former boyfriend, came to me after breaking up with his girlfriend, and I thought there would be no romance between a man and a woman, so we stayed together. I helped him look at histology slides, and as we went around together, people called us a campus couple." She said they later got engaged at graduation.

However, Yeo Esther said she called off the engagement six months before the wedding. "I wasn't sure. He didn't understand why women wear several pairs of shoes. He also told me not to get a perm and said that if we got married, there had to be soup in the morning. I can't cook," she said, explaining why they split up.

Yeo Esther added, "After that, I spent three full years doing my residency alone, and in my fourth year, I met Dr. Hong. My husband was fundamentally kind and diligent, and all of his family members were also wonderful people. So I got married."

Meanwhile, Yeo Esther married Hong Hye-geol, a broadcaster and former medical journalist who was her senior and junior at Seoul National University College of Medicine, in 1994. The couple has two sons.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.