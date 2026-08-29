Hong Hyun-hee of 'Jey-ssun' Breaks Down in Tears While Thinking About a Home Remodel... "I Wish No One Would Come Into My Room"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee suddenly burst into tears while thinking about remodeling her home.

On the 24th, a video titled "One Year Since the Interior Makeover, Emergency Check! Is the Kids' Room Interior Okay Like This...?" was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Hong Hyun-hee and Jey-ssun.

That day, Hong Hyun-hee said, "It has been a year since we moved, but there are still many places we haven't touched," as she took time to review the interior.

The production team asked Hong Hyun-hee, "Did you have any dreams about your room when you were young?" She replied, "I wanted a bunk bed, and I wanted to keep my diary or colored pencils in my desk. I also hoped for something like a treasure chest. I wanted a space where I could keep my important things. I just wish no one would come in. It makes me tear up. Since it's my room, I want to be the owner of it." She suddenly began to cry, and the production team said, "I think the process of finding your true feelings is important."

Hong Hyun-hee then said, "I always had everything taken away from me. Well, not exactly taken away, but we just didn't have enough room to spare," as she once again spoke about the lack and hurt she felt in childhood. Jey-ssun said, "My wife wants to make up for all of that lack for Junbeom. I think Hong's room, with these feelings in mind, should come first," showing deep understanding of her feelings. Hong Hyun-hee said, "That was something I wanted to do back then, but not now."

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer Jey-ssun in 2018, and the couple welcomed their son Junbeom in 2022.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.